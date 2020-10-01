Two suspects held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here in the precincts of three different police station, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here in the precincts of three different police station, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Shadaab Colony, Gali Post Office, Nawan Shehr, Baghbanpura, Nayaab Grace City and suburban areas of Multan cricket stadium respectively in premises of Cantt, Gulgasht and Makhdoom Rasheed police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 42 people.

The JTT teams also arrested two suspects during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from thesuspects, police sources added.