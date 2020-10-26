UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Held During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:03 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Police arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in Urban Area police limits.

Police said on Monday that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar, the police and along with other law-enforcement agencies officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people and 20 houses of Mujahid colony were searched and arrested two outlaws on the charges of holding weapons.

Further investigation was underway.

