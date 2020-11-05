UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Held During Search Operation

Thu 05th November 2020

Two suspects held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at City Shujabad police station areas, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at City Shujabad police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Chota Gate, Multani Gate, Taaj Colony, Gaju Hatta, Chah Raam Shahwala, Muhallah City Lohari and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make biometric identification of various people.

The JTT teams arrested two suspects and also recovered one rifle, three repeater, one pistol and rounds during the search operation. further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

