Two Suspects Held During Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:56 PM

Two suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Aviation Chowk, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Colony, Aziz Hotel Chowk and suburban areas respectively in premises of Cantt and Jalilabad police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of various people.

The JTT teams also arrested two suspects during the search operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

