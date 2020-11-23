UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Held During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:22 PM

Two suspects held during search operation

The police on Monday during house-to-house search operation launched in Tarkhana police limits arrested two suspects over the charge of bogus documents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The police on Monday during house-to-house search operation launched in Tarkhana police limits arrested two suspects over the charge of bogus documents.

According to police, on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police along with other law-enforcement officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people in 20 houses of Kakrani village and adjoining areas of Tarkhana police station and arrested two outlaws for possessing fake documents.Further investigation was underway.

