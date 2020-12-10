Two suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at Makhdoom Rasheed police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Cheemawali, Khue Raitwala, Khue Dhaluwala, Basti Chadharwala, Basti Sahu, Basti Karari and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 27 people.

The JTT teams also arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons during the search operation. further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.