Two suspects held during search operation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during a search operation in Bhagtanwala police limits.

According to the police, the police with other law-enforcement agencies conducted bio-metricidentification of more than 30 people and checked 20 houses of Chak 23 SB and arrested twoaccused for holding weapons.