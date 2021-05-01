UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Held During Search Operation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Two suspects held during search operation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Police here on Saturday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during a house-to-house search operation launched in Urban Area police limits.

According to police, on the directions of DPO Faisal Gulzar, the police along with other law-enforcement agencies' officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 40 people and 30 houses of Iqbal colony, Jamia Masjid Usmanis and kot Fareedand arrested two outlaws on the charges of holding weapons.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

Related Topics

Police Mosque

Recent Stories

Three plazas sealed over violation of corona SOPs ..

2 hours ago

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police visits Police Trainin ..

2 hours ago

Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna

2 hours ago

PTI govt providing maximum relief to laborers: Hal ..

2 hours ago

Five criminals including a notorious gang member ..

2 hours ago

Covid disaster in IIOJK imminent with Amarnath ann ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.