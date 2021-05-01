Two suspects held during search operation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Police here on Saturday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during a house-to-house search operation launched in Urban Area police limits.

According to police, on the directions of DPO Faisal Gulzar, the police along with other law-enforcement agencies' officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 40 people and 30 houses of Iqbal colony, Jamia Masjid Usmanis and kot Fareedand arrested two outlaws on the charges of holding weapons.

Further investigation was underway, said police.