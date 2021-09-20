Two suspects held during search operation

Police launched a search operation in limits of Bhera police station here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Police launched a search operation in limits of Bhera police station here on Monday.

According to police,the teams and other law-enforcement agencies, including Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, under the supervision of DSP Circle Bhalwal Muhammad Riaz Naz, checked 20 houses while over 30 people were interrogated during the operation conducted at Bonga chowki,Chak Mubarak and surroundings.

Two suspects were taken into custody and shifted to police station for their data verification, said police.