Two suspects held during search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Police have arrested two suspects during search operation conducted at three different police station areas on Saturday night.

According to police here on Sunday, the police team along with other agencies during operation in the areas of Farrukh Town, Bawa Safra and Gurr Mandi made bio-metric identification of 53 people.

The teams arrested two suspects and recovered fireworks and drugs during the operation sources added.