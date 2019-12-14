UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Held During Search Operation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 02:37 PM

Police have arrested two suspects during search operation on Friday night.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested two suspects during search operation on Friday night.

According to police sources here on Saturday, the police team along with other agencies during search operation in Chah Hasoo Wala, Raam Kali, Sadiqwala and Chak 14-Faiz areas made bio-metric identification of 57 people. The teams arrested two suspects and recovered eight illegal weapons during operation.

