UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Held During Search Operation

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Two suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at City Shujabad police station areas, police said on Friday.

     According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Muhallah Qasim Colony, Bhutta Colony, Jinnah Colony and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 63 people.

     The teams arrested two suspects and also recovered illegal weapons, drugs and stake money during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Road Traffic Shujabad Money From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 17, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development carri ..

9 hours ago

OECD rallies efforts to weather COVID-19 crisis

9 hours ago

Official spokesperson for UAE health sector calls ..

10 hours ago

No evidence of COVID-19 spreading through mail or ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.