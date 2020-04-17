Two suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at City Shujabad police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Muhallah Qasim Colony, Bhutta Colony, Jinnah Colony and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 63 people.

The teams arrested two suspects and also recovered illegal weapons, drugs and stake money during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.