Two suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Maitla Town, Rehman Town, Sami Town, Wahid Town and suburban areas respectively in premises of Shah Shams, Qutabpur police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 53 people.

The JTT team arrested two suspects and also recovered 120 litre liquor, 1.500 kg Hashish and cash during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.