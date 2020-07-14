UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Held During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:15 PM

Two suspects held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas,said a police spokesman on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas,said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to the details, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Relax Homes, Dhorkot, Wasilwalla, Chah Noorwala, New Shadaab Colony No-2 and suburban areas respectively in premises of Gulgasht and Sadar police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 40 people.

The JTT teams also arrested two suspects during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the suspects,spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi to host &#039;CulturAll Conversation ..

21 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi takes to the skies with inaug ..

21 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan celebrates daughter Hoorain's birthday

36 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,389 new COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

Sheikh Mansoor praises resilience of Dubai’s spo ..

39 minutes ago

Russia announces 175 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,248 ca ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.