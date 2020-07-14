Two suspects held during search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas,said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to the details, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Relax Homes, Dhorkot, Wasilwalla, Chah Noorwala, New Shadaab Colony No-2 and suburban areas respectively in premises of Gulgasht and Sadar police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 40 people.

The JTT teams also arrested two suspects during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the suspects,spokesman added.