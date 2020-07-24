Two suspects held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at City Shujabad police station areas, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at City Shujabad police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Chah Ghaewala, Chah Giryanwalla, Muhallah Pathanwala and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 62 people.

The JTT teams arrested two suspects and also recovered illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.