Two Suspects Held During Search Operation In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:40 PM

Two suspects held during search operation in sargodha

Police arrested two suspects and recovered weapons from them during house-to-house search operation launched here in Jhal Chakiyan police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested two suspects and recovered weapons from them during house-to-house search operation launched here in Jhal Chakiyan police limits.

According to police spokesman here on Monday, on the direction of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police team along with other law-enforcement agencies officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people and 20 houses of Taqi Park and its surroundings and arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

