Two Suspects Held During Search Operation In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:39 PM

Two suspects held during search operation in sargodha

Police on Friday during a house-to-house search operation launched in Bhera police limits arrested two suspects over the charge of bogus documents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Friday during a house-to-house search operation launched in Bhera police limits arrested two suspects over the charge of bogus documents.

According to police, on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police along with other law-enforcement officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 40 people in 20 houses of Chak Mubarak and adjoining areas of Bhera police stationand arrested two outlaws for possessing fake lease documents.

Further investigation was underway.

