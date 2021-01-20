UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Held During Search Operation In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:38 PM

Two suspects held during search operation in sargodha

Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects and recovered narcotics from them during house-to-house search operation launched here in Cantt police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects and recovered narcotics from them during house-to-house search operation launched here in Cantt police limits.

According to police here on Wednesday,on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police along with other law-enforcement agencies officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people and searched 20 houses of Chak no.

78 NB and its surroundings and arrested two accused on the charges of narcotics.

Further investigation was underway.

