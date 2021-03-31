Two suspects held during search operation in sargodha

Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in Jhal Chakiyan police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in Jhal Chakiyan police limits.

According to police, on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police along with other law-enforcement agencies officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people and 20 houses of Ludywala and its surroundings.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two outlaws on the charges of holding weapons.