UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Held During Search Operation In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:07 PM

Two suspects held during search operation in sargodha

Police on Monday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in Jhal Chakiyan police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in Jhal Chakiyan police limits.

According to police, on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police along with other law-enforcement agencies officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people and 20 houses of chak no.

36 NB and its surroundings and arrested two outlaws on the charges of holding weapons. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

SUPARCO invites young researchers to conduct exper ..

3 minutes ago

Inquiry in France over 'clandestine' Covid-defying ..

3 minutes ago

Britain aims for travel restart but India struggle ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Assures Russia Will Fill Need for Coronavi ..

3 minutes ago

Organisers make changes to NAS Run and Cycling sch ..

27 minutes ago

Two pilferers caught in sargodha

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.