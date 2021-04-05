Two suspects held during search operation in sargodha

Police on Monday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in Jhal Chakiyan police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in Jhal Chakiyan police limits.

According to police, on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police along with other law-enforcement agencies officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people and 20 houses of chak no.

36 NB and its surroundings and arrested two outlaws on the charges of holding weapons. Further investigation was underway.