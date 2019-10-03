Two suspects held during search operation in Multan

Police arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Police arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team cordoned off the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Industrial Estate, Muzaffarabad, Ghareebad, Satwan Meel, Chah Jhandaywala and suburban areas of Chines camp respectively in premises of Muzaffarabad and Dehli Gate police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 98 people.

The teams arrested two suspects and recovered an illegal weapon during the search operation. Further investigations was underway.