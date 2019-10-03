UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Held During Search Operation In Multan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:04 PM

Two suspects held during search operation in Multan

Police arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Police arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team cordoned off the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Industrial Estate, Muzaffarabad, Ghareebad, Satwan Meel, Chah Jhandaywala and suburban areas of Chines camp respectively in premises of Muzaffarabad and Dehli Gate police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 98 people.

The teams arrested two suspects and recovered an illegal weapon during the search operation. Further investigations was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Traffic Muzaffarabad Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate German President on Unity ..

6 minutes ago

Osaka sets up first meeting with US Open champ And ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight opera ..

2 minutes ago

Art & culture lovers expressed concerns over closi ..

2 minutes ago

OGRA advises marketing companies to ensure provisi ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) implements ne ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.