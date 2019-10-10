Two suspects held during search operation in Multan

Police arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) -:Police arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday .

According to sources, the police team cordoned the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Bawa Safra, Muhallah Khawajawala and Nalla Wali Muhammad respectively in premises of Lohari Gate and Haram Gate police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 89 people.

The teams arrested two suspects and recovered 1.100 kg hash,113 grams heroin and kites during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.