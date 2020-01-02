Two suspects held during search operation in Multan

The police arrested two suspects during a search operation on late Wednesday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The police arrested two suspects during a search operation on late Wednesday night.

According to the police, law enforcement agencies and the police conducted operation in areas of Chah Barkatwala and Jog Maya besides making bio-metric identification of 51 people.

The police arrested two suspects and also recovered stake money of Rs 70,000.