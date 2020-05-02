UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Held During Search Operation In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 04:03 PM

Two suspects held during search operation in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at Shah Shams police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Sabzwari Colony, Gulzaib Colony, New Shah Shams and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 35 people.

The teams arrested two suspect and also recovered illegal weapons, more than 1500 kites and chemical thread during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.

