Two suspects held during search operation in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Nao, Chah Tobaywala, Kotla Waris Shah and suburban areas respectively in premises of Gulgasht and Sadar police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 58 people.

���� The JTT team arrested two suspects and also recovered drugs and cash during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.