Two Suspects Held During Search Operation Multan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

Two suspects held during search operation Multan

Police have arrested two suspects on Saturday during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two suspects on Saturday during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team cordoned off the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Yuhanabad, Faiz Town, Khera Chowk, Nawabpur road and suburban areas, respectively in premises of Bahauddin Zakariya and Gulgasht police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 56 people.

The teams also arrested two suspects during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.

