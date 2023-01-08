Two suspects held, heroin, liquor seized

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The police have arrested two suspects in different operations and seized liquor, heroin from their possession.

According to the district police spokesperson, Maki Shah police on the direction of SSP Amjad Shaikh, arrested two suspected accused Kamran alias Kami and Muhammad Umair alias Dodo Abbasi while conducting separate raids near Maki Shah Dargah and the Cantt Graveyard.

The police have seized 100 sachets of heroin from the accused Kamran and 10 bottles of liquor from Dodo Abbasi and cases registered against them, the spokesman said.