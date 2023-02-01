UrduPoint.com

Two Suspects Held In An Encounter, Police Claims

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Hyderabad police have arrested two suspected outlaws including one in injured condition during an encounter in the limits of Hali Road police station.

The spokesman informed here on Wednesday that Hali Road Police had an encounter with the accused near American Quarters Lal Tanki last night as a result of which two accused were arrested while one of their accomplices escaped.

He claimed that when the police reached the spot and identified some 3 suspicious persons, the suspects engaged the police in an exchange of fire.

Shehzad Sawati and one more suspect, Hassan Alias "Bandook", were arrested but their one accomplice managed to escape on a motorbike.

The police recovered weapons and ammunition from the possession of the suspects.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The Hali Road police booked Shehzad Sawati Pathan and Hassan Alias "Bandook" in the FIR of the police encounter, also containing sections of PPC.

