Two Suspects Held In Blind Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Bhara Kahu Police claimed to have arrested two suspects of blind murder case and recovered tool used in the crime.

On March 13, Bharakahu police found a body in the forest area of Shahpur, said a news release on Saturday.

SP city Aamir Khan constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Hakim Khan, headed by SHO Bhara Kahu sub inspector shoukat abbasi and SI Khurram Aslam and others.

The police team through use of latest technology and human resources, traced and arrested the accused.

The detainees were identified as Younaib s/o Javed and Husnain s/o Aslam Bhatti, residents of Murree district Rawalpindi, besides recovering murder weapon and a snatched vehicle.

The nabbed culprits in the preliminary investigation revealed that they booked a vehicle from Chungi No. 26, killed driver Saeed Abbasi on resistance, later threw the body in Shahpur forest area and escaped the scene.

Meanwhile, in another raid the police arrested a proclaimed offender Qaiser Anjum s/o Raja Ittifaq, resident of Madni Mohallah of Bhara Kahu, wanted by police in murder upon resistance during robbery some four years earlier.

Likewise, police arrested three 'Sheesha Smokers' including Raja Imran, Malik Zeesha and Waheed Altaf and recovered four 'Huqqas'.

Separate cases in all incidents were registered at concerned police stations and investigations were underway.

