Two Suspects Held In Crackdown Against Proclaimed Offenders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:54 PM

Two suspects held in crackdown against proclaimed offenders

The CIA police on Wednesday arrested 2 suspected accused during a crackdown against proclaimed offenders in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The CIA police on Wednesday arrested 2 suspected accused during a crackdown against proclaimed offenders in the district.

On the directives of SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has expedited action against wanted and proclaimed offenders in the district and arrested two suspects identified as Vinod and Ali Raza Palari in separate raids.

The In-Charge CIA along with his team took action against the accused who were wanted to A Section Police in different cases.

According to Police spokesman, accused Vinod s/o Roop Chand and Ali Raza s/o Raza Muhammad Palari were wanted to A- Section Police in separate criminal cases registered against them under section F-489 PPC.

