Two suspects held in injured condition after separate encounters in HYDERABAD

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 accused in injured condition after separate encounters in the limits of A-Section and Phuleli police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the A-Section police during patrolling witnessed suspicious movement of two motorcycle riders near pump disposal in Latifabad unit 11 and went after the suspected outlaws who allegedly opened fire on the Police.

In retaliatory fire by police, a suspect identified as Ali Akbar Qureshi was arrested in injured condition with 9 mm pistol while his accomplice managed to escape, spokesman said. The arrested suspect was immediately shifted to civil hospital for surgery, he said.

According to the spokesman, the arrested suspect was part of a robber gang and he also disclosed during initial interrogation that they were present in the area with the intention of committing a robbery.

The accused is also wanted to Police in 5 different cases registered against him in different police stations of the district, spokesman told.

According to Police, accused Ali Akbar Qureshi was also involved in robbery incident took place in the house of Arif Aziz, the owner of Sindh Traders in the limits of P.S Market on June 13, 2022. A cash amount and and jewellery of worth millions of rupees had been looted by the robbers in the said incident.

The spokesman further apprised that in the jurisdiction of P.S Bhittai Nagar, a suspect was also arrested in injured condition after exchange of fire with Police.

The suspect identified as Jamil alias Basi was arrested along with arms, 125 motorcycle, 5 mobile sets and cash amount while his accomplice had managed to escape.

The Police claimed that the arrested suspect was involved in robbery incident at Memon Communication in Market area on September 11,2021 in which shop owner Muhammad Iqbal Memon had received bullet injuries.

The accused was also wanted to Police in 13 other criminal cases registered against him in different police stations of the district.

Police have started investigation against the accused.