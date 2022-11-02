UrduPoint.com

Two Suspects Held In Injured Condition After Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 04:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The police have arrested two suspected dacoits in injured condition after an alleged encounter here late on Tuesday night.

According to the spokesman, the police team conducted a raid near Wanki Wasi on a tip-off and the accused started firing. In the retaliatory firing by the police, two suspects were arrested with injuries.

The injured accused identified as Nazir Ahmed Birohi and Hanif Mengal were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital for medical assistance, spokesman said.

Some of the accomplices of the accused have managed to escape and police was in search of them.

During the initial investigation, the accused have revealed their connection with the dacoit gang, who have been involved in dacoity incidents in Baldia, Hattri and nearby areas.

Police, after registering cases, started a further probe against them.

