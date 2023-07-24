Open Menu

Two Suspects Held In Injured Condition After Encounter

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Two suspects held in injured condition after encounter

The A-Section police arrested 2 suspected outlaws in injured condition after an alleged exchange of fire near the protective embankment in the Latifabad Unit 11 area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The A-Section police arrested 2 suspected outlaws in injured condition after an alleged exchange of fire near the protective embankment in the Latifabad Unit 11 area.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the encounter happened in the wee hours of Monday near the Indus River's levee in Latifabad unit 11.

Consequently, the suspects Amir Magsi and Qasim Shaikh sustained gunshot injuries in their legs and were arrested.

The suspect was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The police spokesman said they were checking the criminal records of the suspects.

