Two suspects held in injured condition in separate encounters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad police arrested two suspects in injured condition in separate encounters carried out in the limits of A-Section and B-Section police stations in Latifabad.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the B-Section police signalled two suspicious men riding on a motorbike to stop near Bismillah Extension. However, he added, they opened fire on the police in a bid to escape.

He claimed that one of the suspects, identified as Ataullah Pathan, sustained a gunshot during the firing and was arrested as well but his accomplice escaped. The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his wound.

According to the spokesman, Pathan was allegedly a street criminal who was wanted by the police in 5 different FIRs which were registered in the ongoing year including one which pertained to narcotics.

He told that the second encounter took place in the jurisdiction of A-Section police near Akbari graveyard. He claimed that an identical situation arose between the police and suspects in that area which resulted in a gunshot injury sustained by Zainul Abideen Shaikh alias Farhan. The spokesman said Shaikh's associate managed to escape. According to him, Shaikh was also booked in 11 separate FIRs lodged at various police stations since 2011. He apprised that the police recovered pistols from the possession of both the arrested suspects.

APP/zmb