Two Suspects Held In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:28 PM

Two suspects held in Multan

The police arrested two suspects in a search operation here on late Thursday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) : The police arrested two suspects in a search operation here on late Thursday night.

According to the police, law enforcement agencies and the police conducted the operation in Rangeelpur and Qasimpur besides making bio-metric identification of 63 people.

The police arrested two suspects and also recovered drugs and one illegal weapon.

