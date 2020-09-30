UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Held In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:05 PM

Police arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in Shahpur police station area

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Police arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in Shahpur police station area.

Police said on Wednesday that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar, the police and along with other law-enforcement agencies officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 20 people and 15 houses were searched in the areas of Shahpur city, Dhareema and surroundings of River Jhelum and arrested two outlaws on charges of illegal weapon holding. Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

