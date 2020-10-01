UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:25 PM

Two suspects held in sargodha

Police arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in Saddar police station area

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Police arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in Saddar police station area.

Police said on Thursday that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar, the police and along with other law-enforcement agencies officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people and 20 houses were searched surroundings of Chak no.

84 SB and arrested two outlaws on charges of illegal weapon holding. They identified as; Gulzar and Shabbir.Further investigation was underway.

