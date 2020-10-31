Two Suspects Held In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:26 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested two suspects and recovered weapons during a search operation in Mela police limits on Saturday.
The police said policemen with other law-enforcement agencies officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 40 people and 20 houses of Bucha Kalan and surroundingareas were searched.
The officials arrested two accused and recovered two pistols from them.