Two suspects held in sargodha

The police on Wednesday arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons during a search operation in Cantt Area police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons during a search operation in Cantt Area police limits.

According to the police, the police with other law enforcement agenciesconducted bio-metric identification of more than 50 people and checked houses on theUniversity road and its surrounding areas besides arresting the accused.