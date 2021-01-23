Two suspects held in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Police on Saturday arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons from them during house-to-house search operation in the limits of Miani police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons from them during house-to-house search operation in the limits of Miani police station.

The police accompanied by other law-enforcement agencies officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people and searched 20 houses of Midh Bargehna village and arrested two outlaws with two pistols.

Further investigation was underway.