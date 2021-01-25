UrduPoint.com
Two Suspects Held In Sargodha

Two suspects held in sargodha

Police on Monday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Police on Monday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons from their possession.

The police accompanied by other law-enforcement agencies conducted bio-metric identificationof more than 30 people and searched 20 houses of Raza Garden and its surrounding.

The police arrested two outlaws on the charge of possessing weapons.

