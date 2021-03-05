Two suspects held in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

The police on Friday arrested two suspects during a search operation in Laksiyan police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested two suspects during a search operation in Laksiyan police limits.

According to the police, policemen with other law-enforcement agenciesconducted bio-metric identification of more than 25 people and searched 15 houses.

During the operation, two suspects were arrested and investigation had been started.