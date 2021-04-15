Two suspects held in sargodha

The police on Thursday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons in an operation in Atta Shaheed police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons in an operation in Atta Shaheed police limits.

According to the police, the police along with other law-enforcement agencies conducted bio-metricidentification of more than 25 people and checked 15 houses of Chak no 111 SB and its surroundingsbesides arresting two accused for holding weapons.