Two Suspects Held In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:39 PM

Two suspects held in sargodha

The police on Thursday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons in an operation in Atta Shaheed police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested two suspects and recovered weapons in an operation in Atta Shaheed police limits.

According to the police, the police along with other law-enforcement agencies conducted bio-metricidentification of more than 25 people and checked 15 houses of Chak no 111 SB and its surroundingsbesides arresting two accused for holding weapons.

