UrduPoint.com

Two Suspects Held In Separate Police Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Police have arrested an alleged robber and a street criminal in separate operations while weapons and looted goods were also recovered from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested an alleged robber and a street criminal in separate operations while weapons and looted goods were also recovered from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a patrolling team of P.S Sakhi Pir arrested an accused Hasnain Sheikh and recovered a pistol with ammunition from him while his other accomplices escaped.

In the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed for his involvement in various incidents, revealing his affiliation with an organized dacoit gang, the spokesperson said.

Similarly, Hussainabad police stopped and checked a suspected accused at Auto Bhan Road area and recovered a pistol and 20 mobile phones from his bag.

The arrested accused said during interrogation that he had recently stolen 20 mobile phones from the participants of a long march of a political party.

Police have registered cases against the arrested accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

