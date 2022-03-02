UrduPoint.com

Two Suspects Held, Weapon, Liqour Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Two suspects held, weapon, liqour recovered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two suspects, including a gang member, and recovered weapon and raw liqour from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, Tando Jam police in two separate operations arrested accused Dilshad Jahejo along with a TT pistol and live rounds while another accused Sujawal Jahejo was also held with 10 liters of raw liquor.

Police have registered separate cases against both the accused and started further investigation.

The spokesman said that the accused Dilshad confessed to being involved in various incidents during the interrogation while according to the records, the accused was wanted to the police in 29 incidents including encounters, drugs and weapons.

On the other hand, the accused Sujawal Jahejo also confessed to being a member of the drug dealer gang during the interrogation while his criminal record is being checked, the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Sujawal Tando Jam Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their ..

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their upcoming web-series

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

3 hours ago
 -Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

3 hours ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

4 hours ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

4 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>