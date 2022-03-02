Two suspects held, weapon, liqour recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two suspects, including a gang member, and recovered weapon and raw liqour from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, Tando Jam police in two separate operations arrested accused Dilshad Jahejo along with a TT pistol and live rounds while another accused Sujawal Jahejo was also held with 10 liters of raw liquor.

Police have registered separate cases against both the accused and started further investigation.

The spokesman said that the accused Dilshad confessed to being involved in various incidents during the interrogation while according to the records, the accused was wanted to the police in 29 incidents including encounters, drugs and weapons.

On the other hand, the accused Sujawal Jahejo also confessed to being a member of the drug dealer gang during the interrogation while his criminal record is being checked, the spokesperson said.