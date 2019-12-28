UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Held With 7 Bottles Of Wine In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 08:56 PM

Two suspects held with 7 bottles of wine in Hyderabad

Police on Saturday arrested two suspected accused and recovered 7 bottles of wine from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Saturday arrested two suspected accused and recovered 7 bottles of wine from their possession.

The Station House Officer of P.S A-Section Latifabad Hakim Ali Jalbani during routine patrolling stopped two suspects identified as Anwar s/o Atique Khan and Javed s/o Khushal Khan and recovered 7 bottles of wine whisky from their possession.

Police also registered a case number 273/2019 under section of Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd)Order and started investigation against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Law ministry issues notification about NAB Amendme ..

11 minutes ago

Asian tourists among six killed in Egypt bus crash ..

1 minute ago

Polio workers get awards, certificates on commenda ..

1 minute ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

21 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

21 minutes ago

People show love, support for PPP Chairman at Liaq ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.