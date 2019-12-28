Two suspects held with 7 bottles of wine in Hyderabad

Police on Saturday arrested two suspected accused and recovered 7 bottles of wine from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : Police on Saturday arrested two suspected accused and recovered 7 bottles of wine from their possession.

The Station House Officer of P.S A-Section Latifabad Hakim Ali Jalbani during routine patrolling stopped two suspects identified as Anwar s/o Atique Khan and Javed s/o Khushal Khan and recovered 7 bottles of wine whisky from their possession.

Police also registered a case number 273/2019 under section of Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd)Order and started investigation against the accused.