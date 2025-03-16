Two suspects held with ilegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Police on Sunday arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police, ASI Koro Khan, stationed at Chowk Azam Police Station, conducted an

investigation that led to the seizure of illegal weapons from two suspects identified as Muhammad

Bilal and Muhammad Irfan. Both the accused have been taken into custody and cases were

registered against them.