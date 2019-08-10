UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Suspects Impersonating As Law Enforcement Officials Arrested In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:31 PM

Two suspects impersonating as law enforcement officials arrested in Karachi

Malir Cantt. police Saturday arrested two suspects for impersonating as law enforcement officials

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Malir Cantt. police Saturday arrested two suspects for impersonating as law enforcement officials.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District Malir Irfan Bahadur a police team conducted a raid on a tip at Saadi Town and arrested Umer Shahbaz and Shahzaib for blackmailing and looting people by impersonating as law enforcement officials.

The police team also recovered fake identity cards and mobile phones and lodged an FIR.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Mobile Malir FIR 2019

Recent Stories

Eidi disbursed among Lahore Development Authority ..

2 minutes ago

South Yemen Separatists Take Over Presidential Pal ..

2 minutes ago

India can not suppress voice of IHK people by bloc ..

2 minutes ago

Over 130 People Detained After Rally in Central Mo ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Larkana reviews arrangements f ..

4 minutes ago

Power Division earned profit of Rs 121 bln in last ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.