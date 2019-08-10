Two Suspects Impersonating As Law Enforcement Officials Arrested In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:31 PM
Malir Cantt. police Saturday arrested two suspects for impersonating as law enforcement officials
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District Malir Irfan Bahadur a police team conducted a raid on a tip at Saadi Town and arrested Umer Shahbaz and Shahzaib for blackmailing and looting people by impersonating as law enforcement officials.
The police team also recovered fake identity cards and mobile phones and lodged an FIR.