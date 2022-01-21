'Two suspects in Anarkali bomb blast arrested', Basharat tells PA

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat on Friday said that two suspects of Anarkali bomb blast had been arrested by the law-enforcement agencies while the other culprits would be nabbed soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat on Friday said that two suspects of Anarkali bomb blast had been arrested by the law-enforcement agencies while the other culprits would be nabbed soon.

Speaking during the Punjab Assembly session with Speaker Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the chair, here, he said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar government deserved the credit for bringing all high-profile cases to their logical conclusion during the past three and half years, adding that the previous government did not let the FIR of Model Town tragedy to file during its five year tenure.

The PA session, convened on the requisition of the opposition, started one hour 33 minutes behind its scheduled time of 3 p.m. Question and Answers regarding Revenue and Colonies departments were deferred by the chair to give the floor to the opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

The House offered Fateha for the victims of the Anarkali bomb blast which had killed two people including a 9 year old boy.

The Law Minister said the opposition leader, in his address, had talked of the Murree incident and the Sahiwal tragedy but he never uttered a single word for the martyrs of Model Town killings, adding that it was result of the curses of the victims' families that the PML-N rule came to an end in the province.

About the Murree incident, Raja Basharat said the government expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of Murree tragedy, adding that it was a natural calamity.

He said the opposition claimed to spend sleepless nights on the Murree incident but he did not sympathize with the victims of Model Town attack during the past 10 years.

"The opposition leader did not feel any mercy when 14 people including a pregnant mother were riddled with bullets by his government", adding that the opposition leader did not let the FIR of these brutal murders be filed while in power.

The Law Minister said Sardar Usman Buzdar fulfilled his promise of making the inquiry report of Murree incident in seven days, adding that the four volume report would be made public while the initial report had been made available to the House. He said the opposition was playing politics on Murree incident.

He said the attackers of MPA Bilal Yasin had been traced by the police, adding that one suspect had fled the country and the government had issued his red warrant.

He criticized the opposition for leaving the House after making speeches at the floor of the House, adding that the opposition made hue and cry outside despite assurance from the treasury benches.

Earlier, Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif demanded constitution of a commission on Murree incident and provide justice to the victims of Sahiwal tragedy, adding that the Murree incident had left the families in great crisis.

The Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi prorogued the house for indefinite period.