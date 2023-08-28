Open Menu

Two Suspects Injured, Arrested In Separate Encounters

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Two suspects injured, arrested in separate encounters

The Hyderabad police have arrested suspected outlaws in injured condition after separate encounters in the limits of B-Section and Hussainabad police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested suspected outlaws in injured condition after separate encounters in the limits of B-Section and Hussainabad police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that an encounter took place in Latifabad unit 10 near the protective embankment of River Indus between a team of B-Section police and 4 suspects riding on 2 motorbikes.

He added that in the exchange of fire, a suspect sustained a gunshot and fell on the ground but his accomplices managed to escape.

He identified the injured suspect, who was rounded up from the spot, as Muhammad Yousuf Ghouri, saying that he was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for emergency medical care.

According to him, the police were checking the criminal record of Ghouri from whose possession allegedly a pistol was recovered.

The spokesman said that Hussainabad police were also engaged in an exchange of fire in the Hussainabad area by 2 suspects riding on a motorbike.

He said one of the suspects sustained a gunshot in his leg and fell from the motorbike while his associate managed to escape.

He identified the suspect as Aalam Qambrani, who was apprehended from the spot and shifted to LUH.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Hyderabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Lord ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Lord Aamer Safraz discuss ways to ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt ensures good governance to State's socioecono ..

Govt ensures good governance to State's socioeconomic development: Azad Jammu Ka ..

7 minutes ago
 RWMC to book smog SOPs' violators

RWMC to book smog SOPs' violators

7 minutes ago
 DC instructions on ongoing dispute between Kohat T ..

DC instructions on ongoing dispute between Kohat Tunnel & NHA

7 minutes ago
 Two Clerks suspended, show-cause notices to five t ..

Two Clerks suspended, show-cause notices to five tapedar, Mukhtiarkar

7 minutes ago
 PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne d ..

PFA to develop new testing system for food-borne diseases: DG

14 minutes ago
Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

Anti-polio campaign launched in north Afghanistan

14 minutes ago
 Health department Larkana sealed two medical store ..

Health department Larkana sealed two medical stores

14 minutes ago
 IG FC urged to expedite release of vehicles at Tor ..

IG FC urged to expedite release of vehicles at Torkhem border

9 minutes ago
 CS starts "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program in Mandi B ..

CS starts "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program in Mandi Bahauddin

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Finance Minister directs to clear dues of ex ..

Sindh Finance Minister directs to clear dues of ex-govt employees

9 minutes ago
 Erdogan to visit Russia for talks with Putin: Anka ..

Erdogan to visit Russia for talks with Putin: Ankara

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan